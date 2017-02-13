Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports to start repurchases of own shares

Amer Sports Corporation

February 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Amer Sports to start repurchases of own shares

Amer Sports Board of Directors has decided to utilize the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 8, 2016 to repurchase Amer Sports shares. The repurchases will start at the earliest on February 13, 2017 and end on September 7, 2017 at the latest. The amount to be acquired is maximum of 10,000,000 shares.

The company's own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of the acquisition. The shares shall be repurchased and paid for in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear Finland Ltd.

Päivi Antola, Director, Corporate Communications and IR, tel. +358 207 122 537

Amer Sports Corporation

AMER SPORTS

Amer Sports (www.amersports.com) is a sporting goods company with internationally recognized brands including Salomon, Wilson, Atomic, Arc'teryx, Mavic, Suunto and Precor. The company's technically-advanced sports equipment, footwear and apparel improve performance and increase the enjoyment of sports and outdoor activities. The Group's business is balanced by its broad portfolio of sports and products and a presence in all major markets. Amer Sports shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange (AMEAS).

