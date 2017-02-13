Global Mobile Content Delivery Network Market 2017-2025: Emergence of New Technologies Coupled with Rising Usage of the Internet Services - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Content Delivery Network Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Mobile Content Delivery Network Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 31.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $70.3 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include explosive growth in online video content, emergence of new technologies coupled with rising usage of the internet services and increasing expectations for speed delivery in mobile web access.

Depending on CDN type, market is segmented into video CDN and non-video CDN. Based on organization size the market is categorized into Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises. By Mobile CDN Service market is classified into professional and support and maintenance services. Depending on Mobile CDN Solution, market is segregated into data security, network acceleration, transcoding and digital rights management, traffic management, reporting, analysis, and monitoring.

By verticals, market is segmented into healthcare, education, advertising, government, media and entertainment, gaming, retail and wholesale, m-commerce and other verticals.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends '



3.1.1 Explosive Growth in Online Video Content



3.1.2 Emergence of new technologies coupled with rising usage of the internet services



3.1.3 Increasing expectations for speed delivery in Mobile Web Access



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Mobile Content Delivery Network Market, By CDN type



4.1 Video CDN



4.2 Nonvideo CDN

5 Mobile Content Delivery Network Market, By Organization Size



5.1 Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs)



5.2 Large enterprises

6 Mobile Content Delivery Network Market, By Service & Solution



6.1 Mobile CDN Service



6.1.1.1 Professional



6.1.1.2 Support and Maintenance



6.2 Mobile CDN Solution



6.2.1.1 Data Security



6.2.1.2 Network Acceleration

6.2.1.3 Transcoding and Digital Rights Management



6.2.1.4 Traffic Management



6.2.1.5 Reporting, Analysis, and Monitoring



7 Mobile Content Delivery Network Market, By Vertical



7.1 Healthcare



7.2 Education



7.3 Advertising



7.4 Government



7.5 Media and Entertainment



7.6 Gaming



7.7 Retail and Wholesale



7.8 M-Commerce



7.9 Other Verticals



8 Mobile Content Delivery Network Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements



9.3 Product Launch & Expansions



9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies



10.1 AT&T



10.2 Akamai Technologies



10.3 CDNetworks



10.4 Chinacache



10.5 Chinanetcenter



10.6 Edgecast Networks



10.7 Ericsson



10.8 Fastly



10.9 Google Inc.



10.10 Highwinds Network Group, Inc.



10.11 Internap Corporation



10.12 Jet-Stream



10.13 Level 3 Communications



10.14 Limelight Networks



10.15 PeerApp Level3 Communications

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f2bvvw/global_mobile

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716