Two Day Banking Summit 2017: Risk Management and Data Security - New York, United States - April 27th-28th, 2017 - Research and Markets

Banking and financial services play a vital role in today's globalized economy. Banking industry is the most heavily regulated and the regulators are demanding a far greater level of insight and awareness about the risks banks manage, and the effectiveness of the controls they have in place to reduce or mitigate these risks. This banking summit will discuss numerous banking regulations and will feature key topics including risk innovation, modelling and simulation.

Banking industry is more often the target for cybercrimes including financial fraud, identity theft, data manipulation, and persistent hacking attacks on payment systems and other critical information systems and communication channels. This BFSI summit brings together banking security professionals, regulators, banking specialists, risk managers, asset managers and supervisors to debate the threats to data security to the global financial services industry.

The panel discussions, debates, workshops and exhibitions will also throw light on the direction the industry will take in the future - making it all the more important for today's banking professionals to actively take part in this Summit.

Format:

Compliance

Online Banking Summit - Risk Management and Data Security will include the following:

Keynote Addresses:

Leading experts and data scientists working in banking and financial services give their view of the current issues and future challenges in the industry. This banking summit allows participants to discuss and evaluate key challenges, trends and opportunities in the banking industry.

Focused Workshops: Expert-led workshops that will help those banking professionals starting out in their careers and even more senior professionals who need to brush up on new technologies, regulations, processes and more.

Panel Discussions:

Panels comprising of some of the well-known banking specialists and senior finance professionals will discuss and debate the hottest issues that are affecting the industry. Attendees will be able to interact with panel members during these debates and get unparalleled insight into the state of the industry.

Networking Sessions: This banking summit is the leading platform to know about the latest trends in banking innovation, discuss global best practices and network with key industry influencers and decision makers to exchange ideas, discuss business opportunities and share strategies in focused, small groups.

Multiple Tracks:

The Summit will have event tracks dedicated to topics affecting each division/segment of the banking industry.

Exhibitors' Stalls: A unique opportunity for banks and other financial institutions both big and small to market their offerings and identify new business opportunities.

Post-Event Community Access:

Attendees will get access to community that ensures they can continue to build on the networking opportunities and interest that began during the event.

Agenda:

Day 01 - April 27, 2017

8:00 - 9:00 am Registrations and Networking Breakfast

9.00 - 9.15 am Welcome Speech with an Introduction of ComplianceOnline & Summit

9:15 - 10:00 am 2017 Banking Outlook - Emerging Industry Changes and Its Impact on Bank Strategies - Keynote Speech

10:00 - 10:45 am Risk Governance & The Board of Directors' Role in It - Keynote Speech

10:45 - 11:00 am Networking Coffee/Tea Break

11:00 - 11:45 am Integrated GRC in Banks and Financial Services Companies - Panel Discussion

11:45 - 12:00 pm Sponsorship & Speaking Opportunities

12.00 - 1:00 pm Networking Lunch

Track A - Sessions

1:15 - 1:55 pm Perceptions and Reality of Panama Papers and AML Investigations

2:00 - 2:40 pm Understanding and Avoiding the Curse of Mortgage Fraud - Hot Legal Issues

Track B - Sessions

1:15 - 1:55 pm DFS Cyber Requirements

2:00 - 2:40 pm Compliance & Data Breach - From Evolution to The Risk and Why Security Matters

2.40 - 2:55 pm Networking Coffee/Tea Break

Track A - Sessions

3:00 - 3:40 pm Credit Risk & Risk Mitigation - Identifying the Risky Business

Track B - Sessions

3:00 - 3:40 pm Block Chain as a Risk Management / Data Security Emerging Technological Approach with Respect to KYC and Transactions

3:45 - 4:30 pm Avoiding the Crisis in Piracy & ID Threat- The Implications of both in Todays Banking Age - Panel Discussion

4.30 - 4:45 pm Closing Mark - Next Day Plan

Day 02 - April 28, 2017

8:00 - 9:00 am Registrations and Networking Breakfast

9:00 - 9:45 am Social Media and Banking - The Evolution of Social Media and Using it as a Growth Engine - Keynote Speech

9:45 - 10:30 am Payment Risks and Securing the Payment Franchisee - The Future of Secure Payments - Keynote Speech

10:30 - 10:45 am Networking Coffee/Tea Break

11:00 - 11:40 am Cyber Security Risk Assessment - Panel Discussion

11:40 - 12:00 pm Sponsorship & Speaking Opportunities

12:00 - 1:00 pm Networking Lunch

Track A - Sessions

1:15 - 1:55 pm Emerging AML/BSA Threats - Recent Developments to Tackle

2:00 - 2:40 pm High Level Overview of How to Use Big Data for an AML/ AB&C Compliance Overview

Track B - Sessions

1:15 - 1:55 pm Social Engineering & Payments Fraud

2:00 - 2:40 pm Effective Regulatory Change Management Process for Banks

2:40 - 2:55 pm Networking Coffee/Tea Break

3:00 - 4:00 pm Panel Discussion

4:00 - 4:30 pm Vote of Thanks & Participatory Certificates Distribution

