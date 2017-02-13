Mobile Virtualization Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - By Technology, Organizational Size, Industry Vertical & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile Virtualization gives the ability to run two or more instances of an operating system on the same phone, thereby giving the ability to run personal apps and services on one OS and the business services on another. The key factor which drives the growth of Mobile Virtualization Market is the increase in the need for isolation of personal and work data in order to handle them separately and conveniently. Moreover, growing cyber-crimes has raised the need of security which, in turn, has further spurred the growth of this market.

There is a high rate of adoption of mobile virtualization technology and solutions, as it eliminates the need of long distance cabling, work stations, and necessary infrastructure. However, the limited battery life of mobile devices and the necessity of having virtual data centre for mobile virtualization are hindering its growth. Geographically, North America accounted for the major market share in the year 2015, as companies in the region focused more on cost saving solutions with greater business flexibility and improved service levels.

The Asia- Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate over the next five years owing to growing urbanization, low labour and hardware cost, and increasing adoption of BYOD programs by enterprises, especially in developing economies of China, India, and South Korea.

Companies Mentioned:

International Business Machine Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

AT&T

CA Technologies

Citrix System

BlackBerry Limited

VMware

Oracle Corporation

Harman International Industries

Cellrox

