North America Conductive Silicone Market Report 2016-2021: Presence of Large Number of Manufacturers is Driving Growth - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Conductive Silicone Market - Forecasts from 2016 To 2021" report to their offering.
In 2021, the North American conductive silicone market is projected to reach US$0.907 billion, increasing from US$0.617 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% during this period. Factors driving the growth of North America conductive silicone market are the presence of a large number of manufacturers and sustained process innovation in the region.
The region witnesses high demand for conductive silicone for its sophisticated information and communication technology industry, advanced transportation and energy sector and its robust, life sciences, microelectronics, and aerospace verticals. Even though North America is a mature market with limited growth potential, demand for its highly advanced technology and processes, sustains the market growth and is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Scope of the Report:
By Type
- Silicone Elastomers
- Silicone Gels
- Silicone Resins
- Others
By Application
- Thermal Interface Materials (TIM)
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Encapsulants and Potting Compounds
- Conformal Coatings
- Others
By End Use Industry
- Communication and Technology
- Automotive
- Energy and Power
- Construction
- Media and Entertainment
- Others DOW Corning Corporation, Bluestar Silicones, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie AG and Shin-Etsu Chemical among others.
Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology3. Executive Summary
4. North America Conductive Silicone Market Industry Overview5. North America Conductive Silicone Market Forecast by Type (US$ Billion)
6. North America Conductive Silicone Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)7. North America Conductive Silicone Market Forecast by End-Use Industry (US$ billion)
8. North America Conductive Silicone Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company ProfilesCompanies Mentioned:
- DOW Corning Corporation
- Bluestar Silicones
- Momentive Performance Materials
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
