North America Conductive Silicone Market Report 2016-2021: Presence of Large Number of Manufacturers is Driving Growth - Research and Markets

In 2021, the North American conductive silicone market is projected to reach US$0.907 billion, increasing from US$0.617 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% during this period. Factors driving the growth of North America conductive silicone market are the presence of a large number of manufacturers and sustained process innovation in the region.

The region witnesses high demand for conductive silicone for its sophisticated information and communication technology industry, advanced transportation and energy sector and its robust, life sciences, microelectronics, and aerospace verticals. Even though North America is a mature market with limited growth potential, demand for its highly advanced technology and processes, sustains the market growth and is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

By Type

Silicone Elastomers

Silicone Gels

Silicone Resins

Others

By Application

Thermal Interface Materials (TIM)

Adhesives and Sealants

Encapsulants and Potting Compounds

Conformal Coatings

Others

By End Use Industry

Communication and Technology

Automotive

Energy and Power

Construction

Media and Entertainment

Others DOW Corning Corporation, Bluestar Silicones, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie AG and Shin-Etsu Chemical among others. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. North America Conductive Silicone Market Industry Overview 5. North America Conductive Silicone Market Forecast by Type (US$ Billion) 6. North America Conductive Silicone Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion) 7. North America Conductive Silicone Market Forecast by End-Use Industry (US$ billion) 8. North America Conductive Silicone Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion) 9. Competitive Intelligence 10. Company Profiles Companies Mentioned:

Bluestar Silicones

Momentive Performance Materials

Wacker Chemie AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical

