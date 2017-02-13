INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 13
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 10-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|74.32p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|74.74p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP25.39m
|Borrowing Level:
|14%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 10-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|188.25p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|189.75p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---