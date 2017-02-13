sprite-preloader
13.02.2017
INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 13

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
As at close of business on 10-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue74.32p
INCLUDING current year revenue74.74p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP25.39m
Borrowing Level: 14%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 10-February-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue188.25p
INCLUDING current year revenue189.75p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---

