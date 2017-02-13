

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $0.76 million, or $0.02 per share. This was lower than $1.43 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 51.9% to $8.90 million. This was up from $5.86 million last year.



China HGS Real Estate Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.76 Mln. vs. $1.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -46.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.3% -Revenue (Q1): $8.90 Mln vs. $5.86 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 51.9%



