PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 10-February-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 402.62p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.78p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 398.09p INCLUDING current year revenue 403.24p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---