Kinnevik: Kinnevik undertakes to support Black Earth Farming's asset sale

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that it has entered into an undertaking to support the sale of Black Earth Farming Limited's ("Black Earth Farming") subsidiaries AGRO-Invest and AGRO-Invest Regions.

Kinnevik owns 51,811,828 shares in the form of Swedish Depository Receipts ("SDRs") in Black Earth Farming, corresponding to 24.6 percent of the company's issued share capital.

Kinnevik has undertaken towards the buyer of AGRO-Invest and AGRO-Invest Regions not to dispose of any SDRs up until and including the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in Black Earth Farming to be convened for the approval of the transaction (the "EGM"). Kinnevik has further undertaken to vote in accordance with the proposal of Black Earth Farming's Board of Directors to approve the transaction and any other resolution required at the EGM to give effect to the transaction.

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit at its heart. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

