Nu: Notebooks - Sexpert Warns Romantics to Put Down Their Phone and Pick Up a Pen This Valentine's Day

A top British sex therapist has revealed the secrets to getting and keeping your date this Valentine's Day.

From writing personal, heartfelt love letters, putting down your phone to talk, and refraining from sexting - those wanting to find romance are being given top tips to finding true love.

Sexpert Joanna Coker, from the College of Sexual and Relationship Therapists (COSRT), has warned the art of love letters could be lost with the rise of texts and selfies.

Research carried out by British notebook brand Nu: and COSRT, unearthed some interesting results.

"Writing things down gives time for reflection and the opportunity to re-consider what is written, unlike a text that once sent, cannot be recovered. The exchange of feelings by the written medium is personal and romantic - texts are not exactly romantic, although the younger generations may disagree with this.

"A letter lasts forever. It is tangible and stimulates our senses, you can see it, feel it and smell it -the paper the ink and often the person's fragrance," said Joanna.

She also warned that couples were sacrificing intimacy and connection by using their phones in bed.

"It's important to make personal time with each other. No one wants sex with a person who has one eye on the phone. A phone should never be taken to bed, another person should."

The sexpert also hinted that bringing back the art of writing love letters would help bridge the communication gap in a relationship.

"The ability to write a meaningful love letter is a skill which is not acknowledged today. As a therapist we spend more time teaching communication skills to couples than anything else. We use letter writing as a way of slowing down hot emotion and encouraging reflections," she added.

Top Love Letter Tips:

Include personal feelings, hopes and wishes

Write statements of love

Keep it honest and an expression of true feelings

Focus on the other person, not yourself

Don't include football scores or gossip

Louise Spencer-Stevens, Product Manager at Nu: Notebooks, said: "We were intrigued to find that a love letter is still the best way to someone's heart. The most significant love stories in history were recorded with pen and paper and are still the ultimate relationship goals. We could all benefit from putting down our phones this Valentine's Day."