CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. ("CER" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CFL) announces that effective February 11, 2017, Mr. Artie Kos has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of CER.

Having led the process of narrowing the focus of the Company to the upstream and midstream energy services industry, by completing the sale of CER's Waste Management and General Rentals divisions, Mr. Kos has now elected to resign as CEO and as Chairman of CER, although he will continue to serve as a director. The Board of Directors would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Kos for his dedicated service as CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Effective immediately Mr. Brad Munro has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board and as Interim Chief Executive Officer of CER.

About Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp.

Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Energy Services Inc. ("Zedcor"). Zedcor is engaged in the rental of surface equipment and accommodations to the Western Canadian Oil and Gas Industry. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CFL".

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp.

Ken Olson

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 930-5434

kolson@cercorp.ca



