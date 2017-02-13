sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,79 Euro		+0,02
+0,13 %
WKN: A14MP3 ISIN: US1982811077 Ticker-Symbol: P72 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLUMBIA PIPELINE PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COLUMBIA PIPELINE PARTNERS LP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,848
16,087
09.02.
15,81
15,94
07.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COLUMBIA PIPELINE PARTNERS LP
COLUMBIA PIPELINE PARTNERS LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COLUMBIA PIPELINE PARTNERS LP15,79+0,13 %