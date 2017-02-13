

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) Monday announced sharp fall of 46.6 percent in first quarter net income to $762,132 from $1.427 million last year. Comprehensive loss for the quarter widened to $5.463 million from $1.911 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.02, compared to $0.03 in the previous year.



Real estate sales for the quarter climbed 51.9 percent to $8.897 million from $5.856 million in the previous year. Operating expenses, as well as provision for income taxes were higher for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX