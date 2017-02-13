Postal automation system inside the Central Mail Centre



TOKYO, Feb 13, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that it has introduced a function for reading and sorting addresses written in traditional Chinese characters to the postal automation systems operated by Hongkong Post, the postal administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

Postal automation system inside the Central Mail Centre

In recent years, Hong Kong has witnessed a rise in the number of postal items addressed in traditional Chinese characters. This has in turn boosted the need for automated sorting and processing of addresses written in traditional Chinese characters in addition to those handwritten or printed in English.

This new function has been introduced to 15 systems delivered to Hongkong Post by NEC on several occasions since 2008 that are currently in operation at the Central Mail Centre in Kowloon Bay. The introduction of this function enables the automatic sorting and processing of up to 564,000 postal items with addresses written in traditional Chinese characters per hour, thereby contributing to the improvement of Hongkong Post's operational efficiency.

NEC has been doing business with Hongkong Post for approximately 30 years since the postal operator's introduction of a postal automation system in the latter half of the 1980s. The introduction of this function was made possible by the high acclaim NEC has received over the years for its achievements and technological capabilities.

NEC began developing its postal automation system business in 1961, and has since then delivered systems to postal operators in more than 50 countries around the world. In Japan, domestic postal operators have utilized a function for reading and sorting addresses written in Chinese characters as part of postal automation processing since the 1980s. The introduction of this function by Hongkong Post was made possible by applying the wealth of knowhow NEC has developed in Japan over the years in reading and sorting addresses written in Chinese characters. Moreover, it has resulted in increased efficiency and a reduction in the amount of time needed for processing.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.

Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.