I dag den 13 februari 2017 offentliggjorde Black Earth Farming Ltd. ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ingått avtal om att avyttra sin ryska verksamhet till Volgo-DonSelkhozInvest LLC och att styrelsen med anledning av avyttringen avser att föreslå att en extra bolagsstämma beslutar om en frivillig likvidation av Bolaget. Enligt pressmeddelandet kommer styrelsen i samband med likvidationen även initiera en process för att avnotera Bolaget.



Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget har varit föremål för ett omvänt förvärv eller på annat sätt planerar eller har genomgått en så genomgripande förändring av verksamheten eller organisationen att bolaget framstår som ett nytt bolag.



Med anledning av ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att depåbevisen i Black Earth Farming Ltd. (BEF SDB, ISIN-kod SE0001882291, orderboks-ID 66922) ska observationsnoteras.



Today on February 13, 2017, Black Earth Farming Ltd. (the "Company") published a press release with information regarding that the Company has entered into an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Volgo-DonSelkhozInvest LLC and that the Board of Directors therefore intends to propose that an extraordinary general meeting resolves on a voluntary liquidation of the Company. According to the press release, the Board of Directors will also initiate a process in order to delist the Company in connection with the liquidation.



The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company has been subject to a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the company upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company.



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the depository receipts of Black Earth Farming Ltd. (BEF SDB, ISIN code SE0001882291, order book ID 66922) shall be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Niklas Ramstedt på telefon 08-405 60 00, eller iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Niklas Ramstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.