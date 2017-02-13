NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 13, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Australia, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation and a leading Australian ICT solutions and services firm, has been awarded a three-year standing offer to supply, under the ITS 2573 Operational Telecommunications Equipment, Infrastructure and Services Prequalification Scheme (ITS scheme) to deliver wireless backhaul technology, professional services, network management systems and ongoing support, as part of the NSW Telco Authority's Critical Communication Enhancement Program (CCEP).The NSW Government's 2016/17 budget allocated $63 million to the first year of the CCEP. The Program represents the first step in the Government's Operational Communications Strategy which seeks to provide better coverage and better service to all NSW Government essential services agencies.NEC Australia is one of a number of preferred suppliers who will carry out work for CCEP under the ITS scheme. NEC Australia's agreement includes 24x7 help-desk support and advanced logistics services from its Australian technical service centres.The first phase of NEC Australia's contribution is part of the CCEP Pilot Project covering 25 sites in NSW's North West region, and using NEC's iPASOLINK VR ultra-compact microwave communications system and [UNMS] network management system, to facilitate interconnectivity of sites.NEC Australia is committed to NEC's global ambition to orchestrate a brighter world by creating social value through cutting edge technologies that support safer, sustainable and prosperous societies."The agreement with the NSW Telco Authority under the ITS 2573 scheme is another example of NEC's leadership and expertise to provide mission critical wireless solutions, that will enable the NSW Government to build a secure and resilient critical communication infrastructure for incident first responders" said Andy Hurt, Director of Sales and Solutions at NEC Australia."At NEC, we believe technology plays a key role in enhancing public safety, and we are proud to be part of the ongoing initiatives to provide first responders improved and more cost effective communication, and consequently situational awareness" Mr Hurt added.