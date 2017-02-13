Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Seadrill Partners Announces Contract Award for the West Aquarius

London, United Kingdom, February 13, 2017 - Seadrill Partners LLC ("SDLP" or "the Company") has been awarded a firm two well contract plus a two well option with Statoil Canada Ltd ("Statoil") for the West Aquarius ("the Unit") offshore eastern Canada. The contract is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2017 following the conclusion of the Unit's current contract with Hibernia in early April 2017. The backlog for the firm portion of the contract, estimated at 70 days, is expected to be approximately $14 million. In addition, the Company will provide fuel and additional services at a fixed rate.

