Alzheon, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease and other neurological and psychiatric disorders, today announced that the company will be making four presentations at the 13th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease (AD/PD™ 2017) in Vienna, Austria, to be held on March 29 April 2, 2017.

The presentations highlight Alzheon's 'precision medicine' approach to drug development for Alzheimer's disease, based on individual genetic and biological information. The company's clinical program for ALZ-801 is supported by clinical analyses published in late 2016 showing a gene-dose effect associating efficacy of an amyloid-targeted agent with the APOE4 genetic status in patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD).1 The publication described clinical analyses from over 2,000 patients in Phase 3 tramiprosate studies showing promising efficacy in AD patients homozygous for the epsilon 4 allele of apolipoprotein E (APOE4/4 patients). The new analyses to be presented at AD/PD 2017 build further on this data and help refine the target population for future confirmatory studies.

The details for the oral presentations are as follows:

Title: ALZ-801: Efficient Alzheimer's Disease Modification by Preventing Formation of Toxic Amyloid Aggregates Featured in: AD/PD 2017 Forum on Translational Research in Drug Discovery for AD Date: Thursday, March 30, 2017 Time: 2:45-4:45 pm (CET) Location: Hall A Presenter: Martin Tolar, MD, PhD, Founder, President CEO of Alzheon, Inc.

Title: Persistent Efficacy of Tramiprosate in APOE4 Homozygous AD Subjects Treated Over 130 Weeks: Results of North American Extension Study Featured in: Symposium 58 Late Breaking Therapeutic Strategies in AD and PD Date: Sunday, April 2, 2017 Time: 11:45-12:00 pm (CET) Location: Hall C Presenter: Susan Abushakra, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Alzheon, Inc.

The details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Tramiprosate Efficacy in APOE4 Homozygous Subjects with AD: Larger Effects in Mild Versus Moderate Patients Date: Friday, March 31, 2017 Time: 8:00 am 6:00 pm (CET) Location: Galleria Presenter: Susan Abushakra, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Alzheon, Inc.

Title: ALZ-801 Brain Penetration, PK/PD Analyses and Clinical Dose Projection Form Basis for Confirmatory Phase 3 in Alzheimer's Disease Date: Friday, March 31, 2017 Time: 8:00 am 6:00 pm (CET) Location: Galleria Presenter: John Hey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Alzheon, Inc.

About Alzheon

Alzheon, Inc. is committed to developing innovative medicines by directly addressing the underlying pathology of devastating neurodegenerative disorders. Our lead Alzheimer's clinical candidate, ALZ-801, is a Phase 3-ready, first-in-class, small molecule oral inhibitor of amyloid aggregation and neurotoxicity hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease. ALZ-801 is a novel prodrug that builds on the safety and efficacy profile of the active compound tramiprosate, which has been evaluated in clinical trials involving over 2,000 Alzheimer's patients. Our clinical expertise and technology platform is focused on developing drug candidates using a precision medicine approach based on individual genetic and biological information to advance therapies with the greatest impact for patients.

1Abushakra et al: Clinical Benefits of Tramiprosate in Alzheimer's Disease Are Associated with Higher Number of APOE4 Alleles: The "APOE4 Gene-Dose Effect" Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease 2016; 3(4): 219-228. jpreventionalzheimer.com

