VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Torino Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: TPS)(CSE: TPS.CN) (the "Company" or "Torino") is pleased to announce that it has developed a new power line Tension Sensor product to provide critical real-time data to utilities related to the measurement of sag of high-powered transmission lines. Sagging power lines create a host of problems for utilities most notably the need to maintain safety and clearance for objects directly below such cables.

The new Torino Tension Sensor (TTS) will allow utilities to calculate the shape of the cable between the towers, including sag and the lowest point. Sensors can be permanently installed on any power lines up to 500kV without interruption of power. TTS is integrated into Torino's proprietary Power Line Monitoring (PLM) system and will be used in conjunction with existing temperature sensors to deliver critical data about the state of the cable in real-time.

The utility industry is undergoing a major transformation as providers seek to improve power quality and reliability, reduce downtime, energy waste, and minimize customer costs. These new challenges require new solutions. Torino with its PLM and new TTS product lines is developing innovative technologies to enhance the intelligence of the grid.

The Company is currently testing the new sensors internally and will be actively seeking utilities in North America for future installations.

Rav Mlait, CEO of Torino commented, "As the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) takes shape to improve the productivity and reliability of the grid, pervasive sensors like the ones Torino Power Solutions offers are at the heart of supplying real-time data on industrial assets, saving time and money and supporting intelligent analytics."

