sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,287 Euro		+0,166
+14,81 %
WKN: A112GY ISIN: CA38116P1053 Ticker-Symbol: NT9P 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,269
1,303
14:56
1,282
1,312
14:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP1,287+14,81 %
PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP0,073+1,39 %