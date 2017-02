OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE: CRZ)(CSE: CRZ.CN) ("CannaRoyalty") is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc Lustig, will be presenting at the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) on Friday, February 17, 2017. The conference is being held at Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA.

Mr. Lustig will be presenting at 2:00 PM on CannaRoyalty's business model, and on how CannaRoyalty has successfully raised and deployed capital into the U.S. cannabis industry.

"CannaRoyalty provides North American investors with a unique public vehicle to access the legal cannabis sector through a fully integrated portfolio of assets and interests, including royalties, in the United States and Canada," said Marc Lustig.

ICBC is a conference that will bring together top state regulators and international industry leaders and investors to discuss permits, business models, and opportunities within the cannabis industry. ICBC will feature Lt. Governor of California Gavin Newsom, who spearheaded the successful Proposition 64 legalization campaign that was passed with 57 percent of the vote. Also speaking at the event is Lori Ajax, former chief deputy director of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control who is now California's unofficial "Marijuana Czar" and Amber Morris, the new branch chief for the CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing program, charged with overseeing its implementation.

About CannaRoyalty

CannaRoyalty is a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Our focus is to build and support a diversified portfolio of growth-ready assets in high-value segments of the cannabis sector, including research, consumer brands, devices and intellectual property. Our management team combines a hands-on understanding of the cannabis industry with seasoned financial know-how, assembling a platform of holdings via royalty agreements, equity interests, secured convertible debt and licensing agreements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in CannaRoyalty's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements including the Company's expectations with respect to pursuing new opportunities and its future growth and other statements of fact.

Although CannaRoyalty has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under US Federal Laws; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. CannaRoyalty disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and CannaRoyalty does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

