Yoga Teacher Training in Nepal 2017

Rishikul Yogshala, a name most yoga enthusiasts around the world reckon with, is ready to host their 200 hour Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga Teacher Training programs in the beautiful town of Pokhara, Nepal in March and April of 2017.

After successfully wrapping the previous year with 5 successful yoga teacher training batches in Kerala, India in just three months, Rishikul Yogshala is all geared up to start the first trimester of new year 2017 in Pokhara, Nepal. Pokhara is amongst the school's top turfs, and undoubtedly, the location brings a great opportunity for yoga learners to study and practice here while taking in the awe-inspiring views of this gorgeous town.

Rishikul Yogshala has been conducting yoga teacher trainings since 2010. After a triumphant first year on their home ground, Rishikesh, India, the school began expanding its wings of wisdom to other part of the country and neighbouring nations. Nepal was an obvious choice. The country is home to over 90 peaks of which eight are amongst the list of world's 10 highest mountain summits, including Mount Everest. The scenic surroundings and the tranquil atmosphere serve as the perfect backdrop for a life-altering yoga teacher training. The many lakes, caves, and the famous Sarangkot viewpoint in Pokhara are the incentives our students get for visiting us here.

Rishikul Yogshala has been accredited by Yoga Alliance International and Yoga Alliance US and all Yoga Teacher Training programs run by the school are acknowledged and certified by Yoga Alliance. The school conducts 200 hour, 300 hour, and 500 hour YTTCs along with retreats and several workshops. Each year, the school plans and tries to bring something innovative and surprise themselves as well as their students - last year it was the course in Ayurveda in Kerala and this year it is the Beginners' and Advanced Level Adjustment and Alignment workshops in Nepal.

Located just 3 kilometres from the famous Phewa Lake in Pokhara, Rishikul Yogshala's property offers majestic views of the surrounding mountains and provides a true yogi environment to all its students.

The 200 hour YTTC program conducted in Pokhara, Nepal by Rishikul Yogshala covers more than just the practical aspects of Yoga. Along with Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga, the curriculum also includes a lot of theoretical studies including that of human anatomy in respect to yoga, Yoga philosophy, understanding the importance of Mudras, understanding of Mantra chanting, knowledge of Bandha, introduction to Ayurveda, and significance of teaching methodology. Additionally, the course also involves study and practice of Pranayama, Yoga Nidra, Adjustment and Alignment, and Shatkriyas. The course is conducted in March, April, September, and October of every year.

Joanna, a former student who attended the YTTC in Nepal last year, says "Pokhara is stunning and it's situated right in the heart of Nepal, surrounded by Himalayas. The course itself is one of the beast treats I could ever given to myself, for sure. Vast variety of subjects from Hatha and Ashtanga through all sorts of pranayama, kriyas, alignment, therapy, anatomy, mantra classes ending every school day on a wonderful meditation. I've learned heaps from the best teachers on earth. They are all very different but all equally inspiring. I can definitely recommend it to everyone, no matter what path of their life they're on. Thank you Rishikul!!!!"

Rishikul Yogshala has been spreading and promoting the sagacity of Yoga and Ayurveda around the world for almost seven years now and the school has been rewarded in its efforts from time to time. It was only last year that Rishikul Yogshala became the top choice for visitors looking for "Spa and Wellness" in India on TripAdvisor. Shortly before that, it was acknowledged by the same brand name in tourism as the most positively reviewed yoga training school in the country.

Headquartered in Rishikesh, India, Rishikul Yogshala currently operates in Dharamsala and Kerala (also in India), and Pokhara, Nepal.

Rishikul Yogshala is the most reviewed yoga school in India and has been successfully conducting various Yoga Teacher Training courses and retreats in India and neighboring countries since 2010. The school has been approved by Yoga Alliance USA. Rishikul Yogshala also offers courses in meditation and Ayurveda. For more information, visit their website or join their Facebook page.

