VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) is pleased to announce that it has applied for approval from OTC Markets Group to trade the Company's common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market. Approval from OTC Markets Group is subject to the approval of Form 211 by FINRA, which has been filed by Canaccord Genuity Inc. as a market maker in the common shares, and is currently pending approval. The Company will provide further updates to investors relating to the trading of its common shares on OTCQB in due course.

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "Namaste has developed a significant US presence over the last year and believes trading our shares on the OTCBQ is a natural way to broaden awareness of our company with US investors. We look forward to completing this process and generating awareness of our company in the US markets."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 US and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. OTC Link ATS is operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 e-commerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions. Namaste assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The CSE has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

