Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Q4 2016 earnings release date and conference call information

London, United Kingdom, February 13th, 2017 - Seadrill Partners LLC is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and preliminary 2016 results on Thursday February 23rd, 2017.



In connection with the earnings release, a conference call/webcast will be held as described below.



A conference call will be held at 1:15 p.m. EST / 6:15 p.m. GMT on Thursday February 23rd, 2017.



To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options are available:



A. Webcast

In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link. (https://services.choruscall.com/links/sdlp170223VQZz1gJt.html)



B. Conference call

Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link. (http://dpregister.com/10101274)

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call on February 23rd by dialling:

US dial in: +1 866 807 9684

International dial in: +1 412 317 5415

The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Partners Conference call.

There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.



In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from http://www.seadrillpartners.com/ (http://www.seadrillpartners.com/)



If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on http://www.seadrillpartners.com/ (http://www.seadrillpartners.com/) (Investor Relations)



Participant list information required: Full name & company

