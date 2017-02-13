sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,851 Euro		-0,02
-1,07 %
WKN: A0ERZ0 ISIN: BMG7945E1057 Ticker-Symbol: S9A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SEADRILL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEADRILL LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,863
1,876
14:55
1,86
1,873
14:55
13.02.2017 | 14:16
(16 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Q4 2016 earnings release date and conference call information

Hamilton, Bermuda, February 13th, 2017 - Seadrill Limited is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and preliminary 2016 results on Thursday February 23rd, 2017.

In connection with the earnings release, a conference call/webcast will be held as described below.

A conference call will be held at 12:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. GMT on Thursday February 23rd, 2017.

To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options are available:

A. Webcast
In order to register to view the webcast, please click this link. (https://services.choruscall.com/links/sdrl170223jbvejZ2r.html)

B. Conference call

Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link. (http://dpregister.com/10101293)

  

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call on February 23rd by dialling:

US dial in: +1 877 317 6714

International dial in: +1 412 317 5476

The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Limited Conference call.

There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. 

In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from www.seadrill.com (http://www.seadrill.com/)

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on www.seadrill.com (http://www.seadrill.com/) (Investor Relations)

Participant list information required: Full name & company

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Seadrill Limited via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)