Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2017) - The Jenex Corporation (TSXV: JEN.H) ("Jenex" or the "Corporation") announced today that, further to its news release of November 18, 2016, Jenex proposes to issue 34,349,937 common shares in settlement of $1,717,496.93 of debt owed by the Corporation. The common shares are to be issued at a price of $0.05 each and will be subject to a hold period expiring four months plus a day after closing.

The debt to be settled includes $600,000 of secured debt. David Woods, who holds $503,807 of secured debt, has agreed to settle $425,000 of secured debt in exchange for 8,500,000 common shares, thereby becoming the holder of approximately 19.9% of the outstanding common shares. Mr. Woods would become a new control person of Jenex upon settlement of the balance of his secured debt. Under the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange, disinterested shareholder approval is required prior to the issuance of securities creating a new control person. Mr. Woods has separately agreed to settle the balance of his debt (being $78,807) for 1,576,136 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share once either (i) disinterested shareholder approval is received, or (ii) the remaining common shares can be issued to him without constituting him a control person.

Jenex expects to issue 21,818,500 common shares to settle $1,090,929 of debt owing by Jenex to related parties of Jenex under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"), including the $78,807 of debt to be settled with Mr. Woods at a later date. Jenex is exempt from the formal valuation requirement and shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101, except that Jenex may require minority shareholder approval with respect to the $78,807 of debt to be settled with Mr. Woods, all as described in more detail in the material change report to be filed in connection with this transaction.

The settlement of debt is subject to stock exchange approval.

About Jenex:

Jenex is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of Jenex's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care. The Jenex Corporation trades on the NEX (NEX: JEN.H). For more information visit: www.thejenexcorporation.com or www.therozap.com

Rob Fia, CEO & Chairman

rfia@thejenexcorporation.com

