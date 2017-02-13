FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Mick Barker Giles Fearnley Stephen Montgomery

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Group Employee Director (PDMR) Member of Executive Committee (PDMR) Member of Executive Committee (PDMR)

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name FirstGroup plc

b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each





- GB0003452173

b) Nature of the transaction Partnership shares purchased on behalf of and matching shares awarded to Mick Barker Partnership shares purchased on behalf of and matching shares awarded to Giles Fearnley Partnership shares purchased on behalf of and matching shares awarded to Stephen Montgomery

c) Price(s) and volume(s)





Partnership shares



Matching shares Price(s) Volume(s) 116.85p 116.85p 116.85p 99 107 119 0p 0p 0p 16 16 16

d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: 115.68, Price: 100.6p per share Aggregated volume: 125.03, Price: 101.6p per share Aggregated volume: 139.05, Price: 103p per share

e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-10