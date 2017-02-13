See attachment.
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614714
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614714
BrancheMaschinenbau
AktienmarktOMX Iceland 8
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:28
|Marel hf.: Marel - Date of transaction 13.02.2017
Marel - Date of transaction 13.02.2017
See attachment.Attachment:https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614714
|Do
|Marel hf.: Marel- Q4 and full year 2016 presentation
|Presentation from Marel's Investor meeting February 9, 2017
in attachmentAttachment:https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=614231
|Mi
|Marel hf.: Marel hf. - Annual General Meeting 2017
|Marel hf. - Annual General Meeting 2017
The Annual General Meeting of Marel hf. will be held at the Company's
headquarters at Austurhraun 9, Gardabaer, Iceland, on Thursday, 2 March 2017 at
16:00....
|Mi
|Marel hf.: Marel Q4 2016 and full year 2016 results
|(All amounts in EUR)
Q4 2016 - Order intake at all-time high
-- - Revenue for Q4 2016 totaled 250.0m [Q4 2015: 201.9m]. On a pro forma
basis, revenue in Q4 2015 was 248.8m.
-- - EBITDA for...
|01.02.
|Marel hf.: Marel- Investor meeting on February 9, 2017
|Marel will release the company's consolidated financial statement for 2016
after market closing on February 8, 2017.
Marel hf. invites market participants and investors to a meeting where the
financial...
