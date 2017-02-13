North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.: NADL - Q4 2016 earnings release date and conference call information

Hamilton, Bermuda, February 13, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. is scheduled to release its fourth quarter 2016 results on Thursday February 23, 2017.



Management will address highlights from North Atlantic Drilling's fourth quarter 2016 results in a conference call to be held at 11:00 a.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. CET on Thursday February 23, 2017.



To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options are available:



A. Webcast

In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link. (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/262nvuyu)



B. Conference call

Call-in numbers:

International call: +44 (0) 20 3364 5381

UK Free call: +1 800 279 4977

US: +1 718 354 1152

US Free call: +1 877 280 1254

Norway: +47 2316 2729

Norway Free call: +47 800 56053



The participants will be asked for their name, company and conference code. The North Atlantic Drilling conference code is: 7600963



There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.



In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from www.nadlcorp.com (http://www.nadlcorp.com/).



If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on www.nadlcorp.com (http://www.nadlcorp.com/) (Investor Relations).



Participant list information required: Full name & company

