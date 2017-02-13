Two Fat Ladies Bingo Debuts NEW Site and Enhanced Welcome Offer!

LONDON, February 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Two Fat Ladies Bingo' is excited to announce their recent redesign and site upgrade for 2017. This beloved UK bingo site has been remodeled with fresh and creative graphics, improved user experience, and upgraded features. Plus, there is an enhanced Welcome Bonus to give new players a rich head start playing the best bingo games and slots!

Two Fat Ladies Bingo is themed on the bingo call for number 88, and players will be greeted by two smiling and plump ladies set against a bright background that really sets a playful mood. There are lots of top games displayed on the homepage so players' favourite games can be accessed instantly.

One of the top site improvements is the generous new Welcome offer for new players at Two Fat Ladies Bingo. The sign up bonus consists of a 300% bingo bonus for up to £88 and 10 FREE Spins on the most popular slots!

As soon as a player joins, they can begin playing all the fabulous bingo games and slots in the Two Fat Ladies collection. There are always games happening in the 75 ball, 90 ball, and High 5 bingo rooms with lucrative progressive and guaranteed jackpots. Some of the monthly bingo jackpots reach astronomical amounts with the Million Game prize reaching £1,000,000!

The online slots selection is incredible with popular gaming titles from the best casino software providers like Netent, Microgaming, and WMS. All the classic slots are available to play like Cleopatra, Rainbow Riches, and Fluffy Favourites slots. Players that prefer card and table games can find an exciting array of casino games including live dealer options for the most realistic gaming.

"We redesigned Two Fat Ladies Bingo with the goal of providing our players an engaging and upgraded gaming experience," said Adi Frum, CEO of United Commissions. "We aim to enhance player satisfaction with a fresh new look and generous bonus offers."

There are myriads of exciting bonuses and promotions to enjoy at Two Fat Ladies Bingo including Mega Jackpot games, Free Bingo, Happy Hour, VIP loyalty rewards, bingo bonus codes, and more. Plus, with Two Fat Ladies' seamless cross-device gaming capabilities players can access all the games they love and bonuses on offer from their smartphone and tablet!

About Two Fat Ladies Bingo

Two Fat Ladies Bingo' is a trademark bingo brand, part of United Commissions' portfolio of eCogra certified, signature brands including Robin Hood Bingo', Moon Bingo', Loony Bingo', Wicked Jackpots', Moon Games', and others.

The site is dedicated to bringing its players a unique bingo experience and quality gaming environment. Two Fat Ladies Bingo is powered by Dragonfish and is licensed to offer online gaming services under the laws of Gibraltar through Cassava Enterprises (Gibraltar).

Contact: Chloe Tyler, Content Manager, Chloe@Unitedcommissions.com , +44-2033188490