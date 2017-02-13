MAUI, HI -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: ESSI), an eco-technology Company providing solutions to the multi-billion dollar health, wellness and alternative medicine industry, today announced that it has hired Eric Logan as its Director of Business Development. Mr. Logan is being tasked to lead the Company's business development efforts to source and secure key partnerships and strategic initiatives that support ESSI's execution framework.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Eric Logan to our team as he possesses a broad network and is well educated in the medicinal cannabis category, which is a key category for us," stated Jeff Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Science Solutions, Inc. Mr. Taylor continued with, "Mr. Logan brings a sophisticated deal making skill set coupled with fresh perspectives that should benefit and create accretive value for our Company and our shareholders."

"I'm excited to be working with Jeff and Don Taylor, who have laid a vision and foundation that I can focus and drive from," stated Eric Logan. Mr. Logan continued, "I've had the personal pleasure of getting deeply involved in the alternative medicine sector, with a specific interest in the cannabis category, and believe that with all of the recent legislation and on-going consumer support, Eco is positioned very well to take advantage of the upcoming opportunities."

About Eco Science Solutions, Inc.

With headquarters in Maui, Hawaii, Eco Science Solutions, Inc. is a technology-focused Company targeting the multi-billion dollar health, wellness and alternative medicine industry.

From enterprise software, to consumer applications for daily use, the Company develops technical solutions that empower enthusiasts in their pursuit and enjoyment of building eco-friendly businesses and living healthy lifestyles.

Eco Science's core services span localized communications between consumers and business operators, social networking with like-minded enthusiasts, rich educational content, e-commerce, and rapid delivery of products, all catering to the health-and-wellness lifestyle.

