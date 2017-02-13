SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC: WDRP) is pleased to announce the Company's brand-new flavors have been released and made available for retail sale on the Company's general and Sapa Coffee™ online store: www.sapacoffee.com. The new CBD blends are being distributed on a limited basis to select consumers for evaluation and slated for full scale release in a few weeks.

Sapa's latest Hemp CBD premium quality blends include Colombian Supremo, Italian Roast Espresso, French Vanilla, and Decaf Colombian Supremo. Sapa's initial line fortified with cannabidiol (CBD) will contain 200 mg per bag. Because the coffee does not contain THC, consumers will not test positive for illegal psychoactive compounds.

The Company's current hemp blend products are already available in several grocery stores and small businesses in the Southern California territory. As retailer evaluation concludes with a growing number of locations, management has high expectations for the Company's resulting market penetration.

"We are very pleased with this outstanding addition to our premium hemp-infused coffee line. We are extremely selective, and believe that as our brand continues to gain exposure, the momentum we are working hard to build now will yield exponential results," stated Anna Seidman, CEO of Wanderport Corporation.

As the Company continues to finalize on the fulfillment and logistics process to support large scale distribution through major online marketplaces, management highly anticipates the probability of entrance into some of these web-based markets in a few weeks.

In addition to the unveiling of these new coffee flavors, management is also progressing on a number of other initiatives structured to broaden the distribution of its coffee as well as developing additional parallel revenue streams. Updates on these efforts will be forthcoming as events transpire.

