IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTC: UAMM), a technology and indoor growing solution provider, is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated the process to change its company name and ticker symbol.

As a next step beyond achieving the Current status with OTC Markets, the Company has received board approval to change its company name and trading symbol to better reflect its new business direction and to facilitate successful branding efforts. The Company expects to complete the process within thirty days.

The development of the personal indoor grow stations is progressing as planned. The Company expects to begin accepting preorders in a few weeks with delivery date slated before the end of this quarter when the products will be available for the general market. Interested customers should contact the Company at info@uammedia.com.

In addition to the development of the personal indoor grow stations, the Company is also embarking on a few initiatives which it expects to result in additional revenue streams. More details regarding these businesses will be announced in the near future.

"We are excited to be making steady progress toward being a key player in the cannabis industry. We strive to be well positioned by not only improving our capital structure through share retirement but to regain compliance with our filings as well as taking the next step to properly brand ourselves through the Company's name and ticker changes," stated Thu Pham, CEO of UA Multimedia. "We believe that the industry is at the cusp of significant growth and our company is in a good position to capitalize as the industry progressively matures."

UA Multimedia, Inc., a former media company, has entered the cannabis industry with the anticipated launch of its turn-key modular indoor growing systems. The Company also plans to introduce a range of cannabis-based products and dietary supplements in the near future.

