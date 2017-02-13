CORONA, CA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Acology Inc. (OTC PINK: ACOL) reported today that earnings had increased 12.5% throughout the final quarter of calendar 2016, despite substantial expenditures in infrastructure, expansion and additional manpower costs. Acology executives are predicting that the net-effect of investments made at year-end to expand the business, which include expansion of warehouse operations in California and Canada, improving printing capabilities and technology and hiring additional personnel to handle increased sales, will pay dividends immediately. In fact, sales of all products have increased substantially since the beginning of the new year and Acology remains confident that this trend will continue for the foreseeable future.

This confidence has spilled-over to investors and business partners alike. Acology's wholly-owned sales and fulfillment subsidiary, D&C Distributors LLC, has reported that global orders for Acology products have expanded well beyond start-of-the-year predictions. Acology executives report that partnership and investment offers have also intensified, encouraged by the steady, sustained growth of the company and the global implications of a rapidly-growing medical and recreational cannabis industry.

The company is located in their production and distribution facility at 1620 Commerce St. Corona, California, 92880.

Acology trades on the OTC under the call letters ACOL. The company's websites are www.Acologyinc.com for the hospice and palliative care industry and www.themedtainer.com for the recreational and medical marijuana industry. Orders for Acology products can be taken online and by phone. Custom orders are especially welcome. Please send all inquiries to info@acologyinc.com or call (844) ACOLOGY (844-226-5649). Acology can also be accessed through Twitter and Instagram at @Acologyinc.

