Agreement Opens Doors to Over 40 Million International Households

OWNZONES Media Network (OMN), a global provider of technology and media solutions for the motion picture, television and digital content creation industries, announced today a partnership agreement with Metrological, becoming a preferred provider of applications for Metrological's Application Platform, which delivers apps and OTT content to set-top boxes and other operator devices, reaching over 40 million households worldwide.

"The global appetite for premium OTT content is insatiable right now," said OMN founder and CEO Dan Goman. "Up until now, it was simply too costly and difficult to reach certain audiences. But through our proprietary technology and partnerships with companies like Metrological, we are removing these international barriers to enable rapid, seamless, and cost-effective distribution."

The genesis of the Metrological partnership began in December 2016, when OMN's European development team turned heads, quickly developing a market-ready application that met all of Metrological's SDK requirements for OTT content to be delivered to a portion of Liberty Global, the world's largest international TV and broadband company.

"OWNZONES Media Network recognizes the opportunities that are available with international distribution of OTT content," said Robert Cloudt, Head of Content Management Strategy at Metrological. "We are excited to team up with OWNZONES to bring even more great content to our operator partners globally."

The agreement between OMN and Metrological comes on the heels of OMN's global distribution deal with E.W. Scripps Company for its syndicated, Emmy Award-winning series, THE LIST. OMN was also as a key launch partner for LeEco in Q4, 2016. Additional content distribution deals will be announced in the weeks ahead.

About OWNZONES

OWNZONES Media Network (OMN) is a global provider of technology and media solutions for the motion picture, television and digital content creation industries. The company's proprietary technology platform and integrated marketing and programming services offer content owners a single-source, end-to-end solution for delivering world class viewing experiences across all OTT platforms including web, mobile apps and connected devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Arizona and Romania, OMN network partners and clients include Comcast, Magnolia Pictures, British Pathe, DirecTV, Scripps, Spectrum, Amazon, Hulu, Verizon, T-Mobile Binge On and SonyVue, among others.

OMN offers direct-to-consumer streaming video in the form of OWNZONES.com, a channel-customizable VOD platform. For more information please visit www.ownzonesmedia.com.

About Metrological

Metrological enables operators to integrate their TV and OTT content into a single viewer experience. The cloud-based Application Platform delivers a complete product suite to launch, manage and monetize branded TV app stores on any device. Content providers are able to reach over 40 million households across operator networks by adding a single app to the Metrological App Library. The Metrological Application Platform is deployed with cable and telecommunications companies such as Comcast, KPN, Liberty Global, Tele Columbus and Ooredoo. Founded in 2005, Metrological is based in The Netherlands with offices in the U.S. and Europe. For more information please visit www.metrological.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170213005210/en/

Contacts:

Harmonica OWNZONES

Peter Epstein or Mark Ballard

+1 323-251-3567 or +1 646-391-0453

peter@harmonica.co or mark@harmonica.co