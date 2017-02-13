sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,867 Euro		+0,001
+0,12 %
WKN: A2AJUS ISIN: US88105A1060 Ticker-Symbol: S7Y 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRAVIA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TERRAVIA HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,953
1,044
14:52
0,955
0,98
14:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TERRAVIA HOLDINGS INC
TERRAVIA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TERRAVIA HOLDINGS INC0,867+0,12 %
UNIVAR INC27,505+1,38 %