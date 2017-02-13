

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures slipped Monday morning even as OPEC confirmed its compliance with oil production quotas.



OPEC said production dropped nearly 900,000 barrels a day in January, in line with recent estimates from the IEA and others.



Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from the cuts, however, and are pumping at a furious pace in order to fund their oil sector.



Meanwhile, data from Baker Hughes Friday revealed that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by 8 to 591 rigs last week.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 39 cents at $53.69 a barrel, having bounced back and forth around this level for the past month.



