Tennant Company and i-team Global to market cleaning equipment for small spaces

i-team Global, a Future Cleaning Technologies (FCT) company headquartered in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, and Tennant Company of Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.A. (through its Dutch subsidiary Tennant Netherland Holding B.V.), recently formed i-team North America B.V., a joint venture that will operate as the distributor of the i-mop, a heavy-duty scrubber that combines the cleaning performance of an autoscrubber with the agility of a flat mop, in North America. i-team North America will begin selling and servicing the i-mop starting April 3, 2017.

According to Tennant Company President and CEO Chris Killingstad, "This partnership will enable Tennant, directly and through its key distribution partners, to provide cleaning solutions for small spaces in which conventional automatic cleaning equipment doesn't fit, as well as critical spaces such as quick serve restaurants and convenience stores that are not cleaned adequately by traditional mop and bucket methods."

Frank van de Ven, CEO of i-team Global, stated, "We welcome Tennant as our newest partner and member of our worldwide family. With Tennant's unparalleled reputation, customer relationships and service network, our i-team systems will be aggressively introduced to and efficiently supported in the North American market."

Simultaneously, Creative Products International (CPI) of Holland, Michigan, which has been distributing the i-mop in North America until now, will become part of the i-team Global group and will continue to focus on their core competence of innovative microfiber systems with brands such as CPI, e-series and i-fiber.

About Tennant Company

Minneapolis-based Tennant Company (TNC) is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®" are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

About i-team Global

i-team Global, a Future Cleaning Technologies (FCT) company, is headquartered in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. i-team is a global family of innovative cleaning sales and distribution partners that are dedicated to delivering intelligent, convenient and quality cleaning machines, products and utilities to the industry. i-team is an award-winning company and most recently received an ISSA Innovation Award at the ISSA/INTERCLEAN show in Chicago in October 2016. The company has a team of partners and co-partners in over 50 countries.

About Creative Products International

Creative Products International (CPI) is focused on selling innovative microfiber cleaning systems under the CPI, e-series and i-fiber brand names. Innovation has been a major part of the success of CPI, which continually designs and brings new products and systems to the cleaning industry. CPI is considered the industry leader in microfiber technology. It is located in Holland, Michigan, U.S.A., and does business internationally.

