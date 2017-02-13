NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Laurissa Romain, a Broadway, film and T.V. actress, a.k.a. "Lala," announces the debut of her new song and video release, "Wasn't Love" on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 12:00 Midnight on YouTube - YouTube.com/heyguysitslala.

Laurissa Romain, a.k.a. "Lala" is excited to be working on her music. "Wasn't Love" was written by herself and Eren Cannata at Cove City Sound Studios.

"Wasn't Love" Music Video is Directed by Marvin Van Buren with Cinematographer, Zack Grullón.

She is an actress, singer, dancer and model and has appeared on Broadway in South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theater. Her TV/Film credits include Chris Rock's "Top Five" with Rosario Dawson, and the TBS Show, "Are We There Yet," Starring Terry Crews. She was also featured in Jordan Matter's fantastic book, "Dancers Among Us."

Lala can be seen in many commercials, including Heely's, BMW, and UNICEF. She also has recorded voice overs for HESS Truck, Kleenex, Z100 and more.

Lala is grateful to have had the opportunity to sing backup for Mariah Carey, choreographed by Debbie Allen, at the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, and for Keri Hilson at the UNICEF 5th Avenue Snow Flake Lighting.

Laurissa Romain, a.k.a. "Lala" has two other songs with videos in the works.

Please keep an eye out for her live stream interviews lined up with Elle, Marie Claire, 17 Magazine and Fader.

You can find the premiere of "Wasn't Love" on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify and more.

