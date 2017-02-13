

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - Stada Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) announced its Executive Board has started open-minded talks with both potential bidders for the acquisition of the company. Stada said, the expressions of interest from Cinven Partners LLP and from Advent International Corporation could offer in different ways attractive opportunities in the interest of the company.



STADA stated that the company will keep both the capital markets and the public updated on tangible development in this regard.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX