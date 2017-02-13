sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,02 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A14RZA ISIN: CA9278201004 Ticker-Symbol: 6PE1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRGINIA HILLS OIL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIRGINIA HILLS OIL CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIRGINIA HILLS OIL CORP
VIRGINIA HILLS OIL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIRGINIA HILLS OIL CORP0,020,00 %