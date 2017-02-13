World's Largest Provider of Cloud-based Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) Platform Services Grows in World-wide Consumer and Industrial Markets



CINCINNATI, 2017-02-13 14:49 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datalliance today announced that the company once again extended its track record of consistent growth over the past 20+ years. Increases came from new and expanded customer subscriptions for the Datalliance Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) platform and associated services. Twelve new customers were added in North America and Europe - many of which are household names spanning consumer goods, medical, electrical and plumbing industries. Those new customers are or will be managing products as diverse as over the counter (OTC) pain relief, cold and allergy medicines; personal care items such as mouthwash, lotions, fragrances and baby care products; tobacco products; blood plasma products; energy management products, electrical controls; pipe fittings, valves, toilets, tubbing and more. So the momentum of companies in a variety of consumer and industrial segments moving to VMI by way of Datalliance continues.



As the world's largest independent Vendor Managed Inventory platform and service provider, Datalliance VMI saw increases in all key volume statistics and now manages 20,000+ locations, 24 million+ SKU's, and $40B+ in annualized customer sales.



In addition to North America and Europe, Datalliance consumer and industrial product customers added more supported locations in the Latin American and Asia/Pacific regions. VMI is just beginning to be adopted in those areas of the world.



Datalliance also continued to develop important new VMI process innovations through delivery of three new releases of its cloud-based VMI platform. Enhancements and extensions that push the boundaries of traditional VMI included advanced product availability checking (e.g. in SAP), enhanced promotion/event handling, multi-divisional replenishment rule handling (e.g. for operations in multiple countries) further automated returns planning and more.



"We are pleased to see the continued level of VMI growth on a global basis," said Carl Hall, Datalliance CEO and President. "As is usually the case, several of our new customers are transitioning their VMI programs from legacy systems to our Datalliance VMI platform, while others are launching VMI programs for the first time. In some cases, we are working with companies that are pioneering the first use of VMI within their product category."



About Datalliance Datalliance is the world's largest provider of technology and services to support collaborative replenishment programs such as Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) and related approaches. Delivered as a cloud-based platform backed by extensive customer care, Datalliance makes it easy for trading partners to establish inventory management relationships that increase sales and profits by fully aligning business objectives, increasing on-shelf availability, optimizing turns, and reducing supply chain costs. Datalliance manages billions of dollars in orders, millions of SKUs, and tens of thousands of locations worldwide for leading companies in consumer and industrial markets. For more information about Datalliance, visit www.datalliance.com.



