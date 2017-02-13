

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $90.29 million, or $0.62 per share. This was up from $77.95 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $141.20 million. This was up from $126.38 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $90.29 Mln. vs. $77.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.8% -Revenue (Q4): $141.20 Mln vs. $126.38 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.7%



