LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY)

LSE: APF; TSX: APY

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii Anglo Pacific Group PLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights NO ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights YES ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii Aberforth Partners LLP ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):(iv) Nortrust Nominees Ltd ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached: v 10/02/2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified: 13/02/2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:vi, vii 10% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified details: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares(viii, ix) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type Situation previous Resulting situation after the triggering of to the triggering transaction shares if transaction possible using the ISIN CODE --------------------------------------------------------------- Number Number Number Number of voting % of voting of of of shares rights rights (x) Shares Voting Rights ----------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct (xi) (xii) DirectIndirect ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ordinary GB0006449366 17,142,812 17,142,812 17,044,444n/a 17,044,444n/a 9.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B: Qualifying Financial Instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting financial date(xiii) Conversion voting rights instrument Period(xiv) rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Exercise Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting rights financial price date Conversion voting (xix, xx) instrument (xvii) period(xvi rights ii) instrument refers to ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Nominal Delta --------------------- n/a n/a ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total (A+B+C) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17,044,444 9.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Held by Aberforth Partners LLP ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proxy Voting: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. Name of the proxy holder: n/a ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: n/a ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: n/a ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13. Additional information: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pauline Robson, Aberforth Partners 14. Contact name: LLP ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15. Contact telephone number: 0131 220 0733 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

