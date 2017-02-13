TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 10 February 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1319.75 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1302.53 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1339.12 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1321.90 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at