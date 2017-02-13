PISCATAWAY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Opengear (www.opengear.com), a leading provider of critical infrastructure management solutions through advanced console servers, remote management, monitoring, and cellular out-of-band products, today announced the recipients of its 2017 partner awards. Opengear's robust partner program in North America -- which includes resellers, integrators, and distributors -- saw double-digit growth in 2016 as the company expanded its presence in the channel.

ePlus, a leading engineering-centric technology solutions provider, has been named Opengear's Partner of the Year in North America. This designation reflects ePlus' achievement in 2016 as Opengear's top reseller by revenue. The solutions provider, which also tallied the highest overall Opengear sales growth rate for the year, has proven especially successful implementing out-of-band infrastructure management solutions into large enterprise environments.

Curvature, a preeminent supplier of network equipment, is Opengear's Catalyst Award winner. The honor goes to the partner who has achieved the highest growth rate in new business within Opengear's Premier Partner reseller network.

"Both ePlus and Curvature have been -- and continue to be -- exceptional partners for Opengear," said Bryan Keepers, Channel Sales Manager - Americas, Opengear. "These are businesses that deeply understand the value Opengear technology brings to the market. And along with that, they continue to successfully demonstrate to customers how Opengear's products can significantly benefit enterprise infrastructure and IT operations. We look forward to further growth and collaboration with these partners."

"ePlus is proud to be designated Opengear's Partner of the Year," said Mark Melvin, CTO, ePlus, Inc. "Opengear continues to pave the way in intelligent out-of-band management solutions and provides technology that directly fits our customers' need for automated network resilience."

"We're honored to be recognized for our partnership with Opengear over the past year," said Chris Stone, Global Product Line Director, Curvature. "Working closely with Opengear on sales and marketing programs that promote the benefits of out-of-band management and critical IT monitoring has been advantageous to both of our businesses -- and, most importantly, to the enterprise end users we serve."

About Opengear

Founded in 2004, Opengear delivers next generation intelligent solutions for managing critical IT and communications infrastructure. Opengear's solutions, featuring embedded Smart OOB™ technology, equip our customers' networks with intelligent automation and bulletproof resilience, enabling them to optimize technical operations and secure business continuity. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with a manufacturing facility in Utah, R&D operations in Australia and Silicon Valley, and sales offices in Europe, Asia and the USA. For more information, please visit www.opengear.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3107623

