NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- The New IP Agency (NIA), the not-for-profit independent initiative that provides information, education, analysis, community services and testing to support and accelerate the development of a global economy based on open, advanced, virtualized IP networks, is a 2017 Platinum AVA Digital Award Winner in the Non-Profit Category.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communication. Work ranges from digital engagement campaigns, audio and video production, website development, social media interaction and mobile marketing.

"We are thrilled that the NIA is being recognized for its success within its first year of operation," says Steve Vogelsang, CTO of IP and Optical Networks at Nokia and the President of the NIA. "The NIA has lots of exciting initiatives planned for 2017. The organization continues to grow and now includes more than 35 participating companies."

The NIA was launched in January 2016 and has conducted 20 VNF interoperability evaluations for more than 15 member companies. It also hosted a successful live interoperability demo at Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, with 14 companies of the organization.

Service provider members of the organization include Boingo Wireless, Bright House Networks, Colt, Cox Communications, Hibernia Networks, Deutsche Telekom, Laser Light Communications, Orange, Time Warner Cable and XO Communications.

To learn more about the New IP Agency, contact info@newipagency.com.

About the New IP Agency

The New IP Agency (NIA) (www.newipagency.com) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(6) (pending IRS approval) independent initiative providing information, education, analysis, community services and testing to support and accelerate the development of a global economy based on open, advanced, virtualized IP networks.

About Light Reading

Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) combines its research-led online communities and targeted events portfolio to help those in the global communications industry make informed decisions. Lightreading.com is the ultimate source for telecom analysis for more than 350,000 subscribers each month, leading the media sector in terms of traffic, content and reputation. Light Reading produces targeted communications events and focused one-day conferences each year for cable, mobile and wireline executives across five continents.

