ST. LOUIS, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Events at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel have long inspired a sense of anticipation thanks to the property's more than 37,000 square feet of versatile space and convenient airport location. But the hotel will enhance its appeal even further when it officially unveils the multimillion-dollar renovation to its public spaces during an invitation-only grand re-opening celebration on February 16, 2017.

This one of a kind event named "The Art of Renaissance" will kick off at 5 p.m. As guests arrive, they can contribute to the hotel's collection of art supplies, which will be donated to an innovative art program at the area's Holman Elementary school. Dubbed "Maker Space", the program inspires children to create artwork out of ordinary household items. Accordingly, markers, colored pencils, foil, buttons, bottle caps, pipe cleaners and more are all on the school's wish list.

Holman Elementary's art drive, however, is just the first of many ways this hotel near the St. Louis Airport benefits its community. Many of the featured vendors at the grand re-opening are local as well, including The Billy Goat Chip Company, Ferguson Brewing Company and the Marcoot Jersey Creamery. Additionally, guests can look forward to a diverse selection of local entertainers, from singer-songwriter Johnny Chase to the Spatz Jazz Band.

"The Art of Renaissance" grand re-opening event represents the first of many exciting new memories to be made on property. With its meeting rooms, guest room bathrooms, Club Lounge and fitness center all fully renovated, the hotel currently offers the most dynamic guest experience in St. Louis.

Groups arriving on property can look forward to an authentic taste of this Midwestern city as well as world-class event spaces. The first floor event space nods to the soul of St. Louis with subtle decorative reference to jazz and blues, while the function space of the upper floors embraces the boundless optimism symbolized by the nearby jets soaring into blue skies.

Breakout rooms are equally enticing. With flexible layouts that encourage collaboration, they also capture the essence of St. Louis for an exciting sense of cultural authenticity.

What visitors to the hotel take away with them, whether after the grand re-opening or after a productive conference, is the invaluable sense that the hotel is both of its city and a contributor to it, a truly symbiotic relationship that benefits all. ArtRenSTL

At the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, visitors encounter a unique blend of contemporary luxury and Midwestern hospitality. Convenience informs much of one's stay, from the complimentary shuttle service to and from the St. Louis airport, which is located just a mile away, to the high-speed Wi-Fi, on-site parking, fitness center and indoor and seasonal outdoor pools. Luxury, meanwhile, appears in the details of this well-appointed lodging, which features pillow-top mattresses, flat-screen televisions, ergonomic desks and a Club Lounge. Indulgence also awaits at Norah's Crafted Food & Spirits, where local ingredients are prepared in tempting, modern American dishes. Additionally, the hotel offers over 37,000 square feet of recently renovated event space for meetings and occasions that are as unforgettable as the rest of one's stay.

