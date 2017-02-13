MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- vArmour, the leading data center and cloud security company, today announced that it will undertake a technical and go-to-market collaboration with Telstra, Australia's largest telecommunications and media company. The partnership will focus on secure containerized application delivery and deployments for hybrid cloud and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) environments, enabling even the most security conscious organizations to embrace DevOps, containerization and micro-services in a secure and compliant way.

Telstra's partnership with vArmour will address customers' key security and compliance requirements in moving application workloads to distributed multi-cloud environments. These requirements are met or exceeded by leveraging vArmour's proven segmentation approach on its distributed platform, which displaces traditional firewall appliances and prevents attacks by wrapping protection around every workload thereby increasing visibility, security and operational efficiency. The partnership embeds additional security into the fabric of Telstra's network, cloud and container architecture, enabling policy-driven automated security and accelerated application delivery. This built-in container security model, with its inherent isolation of computing resources and maintaining a clear trail of image repositories for provenance, serves as an ideal tool for highly regulated environments that are required to both closely control their systems and report on controls for compliance.

"Our partnership with Telstra capitalizes on a significant vArmour architectural advantage, which allows our solution to segment workloads on a container level in an entirely transparent way, providing in-line security without impacting any part of the application," said Eva Tsai, vice president of marketing at vArmour. "This partnership will allow our customers to gain built-in security, regulatory compliance and time-to-market benefits that are not conceivable with alternative appliance, perimeter or service-chain methods."

"Telstra is very focused on reducing the cost and complexity of building, deploying and maintaining secure applications. By leveraging our innovation in programmable networking, multi-cloud management and security services, we want to inspire our Australian and global customers to approach their digital transformation initiatives with the agility afforded by DevOps and container-based application deployment, along with the confidence of an additional layer of security automation and orchestration," said Jim Fagan, director of global platforms at Telstra. "This strategic partnership with vArmour will play a key role in making that happen."

"vArmour's collaboration with Telstra is a clear indication of our commitment to provide Australian businesses and government agencies with services required to operate securely in a global market," said Robert D'Amico, director of Australia and New Zealand at vArmour.

About vArmour

vArmour, the data center and cloud security company, delivers a distributed platform with integrated security services including software-based segmentation, micro-segmentation, application-aware monitoring, and cyber deception to help organizations protect critical applications and workloads. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Work-Bench Ventures, Allegis Capital, Redline Capital, and Telstra. The vArmour DSS Distributed Security System is deployed across the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and retailers. Partnering with companies including AWS, Cisco, HPE and VMware, vArmour builds security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.varmour.com

