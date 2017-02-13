See Intrinsic ID at the RSA Conference 2017 in San Francisco, February 13-16, where Intrinsic ID will demonstrate CITADEL in the NXP, GlobalSign and FIT booths.

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world's leading digital authentication company and the inventor of SRAM Physical Unclonable Function, or SRAM PUF. Intrinsic ID leverages inherent manufacturing variations in chips to create unique IDs and keys to authenticate chips, data, devices and systems. Since a unique ID can be extracted easily from SRAM with Intrinsic ID's technology, adding authentication and key provisioning is much less expensive than with current methods; no additional hardware is needed. Due to the low cost of implementing SRAM PUF and the critical need for security, Intrinsic ID's authentication technology is ideally positioned to address the needs of the fast-growing IoT market. Intrinsic ID's solutions are used worldwide to validate payment systems, secure connectivity, authenticate sensors and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic ID was awarded the EU 2016 Innovation Radar Prize, which recognizes high- potential innovations and innovators in EU-funded research and innovation ICT projects. Visit Intrinsic ID online at www.Intrinsic-ID.com.

About GMO GlobalSign

GlobalSign, founded in 1996, is a provider of identity services for the Internet of Everything (IoE), mediating trust to enable safe commerce, communications, content delivery and community interactions for billions of online transactions occurring around the world at every moment. Its identity and access management portfolio, acquired from Ubisecure in September 2014, includes access control, single sign-on (SSO), federation and delegation services to help organizations and service providers create new business models for customer and partner interactions. The former Ubisecure operation is now the GlobalSign Center of Excellence for IAM, located in Helsinki, Finland. GlobalSign's solutions are designed to address the massive scalability demanded by the emerging $14.4 trillion IoE market, where the ability to make secure networked connections among people, processes, data and things, will require that every "thing" have a trusted identity that can be managed. The company has offices in the U.S., Europe and throughout Asia. For the latest news on GlobalSign, visit www.globalsign.com or follow GlobalSign on Twitter (@globalsign )

About Medium One

Medium One is an IoT data intelligence platform company that provides an easy-to-use, real-time workflow platform that enables companies to quickly build and deploy their IoT solutions. Medium One is privately held and located at: 4633 Old Ironsides Drive, Suite 318, Santa Clara, CA 95054.

Intrinsic ID, the Intrinsic ID logo, BROADKEY and CITADEL are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intrinsic ID, Inc., and are protected by trademark laws of the United States and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/12/11G130059/Images/CITADEL_Key_Provisioning_System_PF-a5709c186e2ca22ab4cb34d3199a28bd.jpg

Media Contact for Intrinsic ID

Toni Sottak

Wired Island International

(408) 876-4418

toni@wiredislandpr.com